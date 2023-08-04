Non-profit vendors serving for a good cause at Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From gyros to walking tacos, and even elephant ears, there’s many different foods to choose from at this year’s Wisconsin Valley Fair, and it simply couldn’t be a Wisconsin fair without some classic cheese curds.

“We hear throughout the year, I gotta come back and get some cheese curds! You have the best cheese curds!” said Dick Jensen, Shift Worker, Wausau Breakfast Optimist. “We appreciate that, and all of us work for that goal to make sure that we keep a good product going and we owe our reputation.”

The Wausau Breakfast Optimist is one of the many non-profit vendors at this year’s fair.

“It’s a highlight, every year we look forward to it. and it’s our big fundraiser,” added Jensen. “So we pitch in and we have a good time along with taking some money, too.”

Another local non-profit is New Life Pet Adoption Center.

“I am excited to be here at the fair and to support a really good cause,” said Melissa Tracy, volunteer, New Life Adoption Center. “They offer pet adoption services and veterinary services. And we’re here selling toys and refreshments just to support them.”

Beyond the food and toys, it’s the bonds created and support for one another that makes for a great fair experience.

“It’s comradery, I always look forward to it,” Jensen said. “We work hard, and it’s hot in there. We keep each other entertained and we have a good time.”

“It’s been really great talking to people here enjoying the fair,” Tracy said. “I’m hoping to get a more understanding of the other great organizations out here. What all is going on at the fair and how I can better support those organizations, too.”

Jensen and Tracy encourage everyone to check out their booths and enjoy the fair altogether.

