Miracle Bucket Days begin Friday at local Ace Hardware locations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to help others while getting a discount on hardware items, an annual event that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network begins Friday.

It’s called Miracle Bucket Days. You can participate by visiting a participating Ace Hardware location and donating $5 or more to CMN Hospitals. You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket.

Amanda Lancour with Marshfield Clinic and Weston Ace Hardware Dave Huth

10 Ace Hardware locations in our area are participating in Miracle Bucket Days August 4 - 6. Participating locations include:

Bayfield Ace Hardware

Steiger’s Home Center

Nelson’s Ace Hardware

Medford Ace Hardware

Merrill Ace Hardware

Trig’s Ace Hardware

Tomahawk Ace Hardware

Weston Ace Hardware Center

Wisconsin Rapids Ace Hardware

Woodruff Hardware

