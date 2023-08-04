Miracle Bucket Days begin Friday at local Ace Hardware locations
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to help others while getting a discount on hardware items, an annual event that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network begins Friday.
It’s called Miracle Bucket Days. You can participate by visiting a participating Ace Hardware location and donating $5 or more to CMN Hospitals. You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket.
Amanda Lancour with Marshfield Clinic and Weston Ace Hardware Dave Huth
10 Ace Hardware locations in our area are participating in Miracle Bucket Days August 4 - 6. Participating locations include:
- Bayfield Ace Hardware
- Steiger’s Home Center
- Nelson’s Ace Hardware
- Medford Ace Hardware
- Merrill Ace Hardware
- Trig’s Ace Hardware
- Tomahawk Ace Hardware
- Weston Ace Hardware Center
- Wisconsin Rapids Ace Hardware
- Woodruff Hardware
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.