News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Miracle Bucket Days begin Friday at local Ace Hardware locations

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to help others while getting a discount on hardware items, an annual event that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network begins Friday.

It’s called Miracle Bucket Days. You can participate by visiting a participating Ace Hardware location and donating $5 or more to CMN Hospitals. You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket.

Amanda Lancour with Marshfield Clinic and Weston Ace Hardware Dave Huth

10 Ace Hardware locations in our area are participating in Miracle Bucket Days August 4 - 6. Participating locations include:

  • Bayfield Ace Hardware
  • Steiger’s Home Center
  • Nelson’s Ace Hardware
  • Medford Ace Hardware
  • Merrill Ace Hardware
  • Trig’s Ace Hardware
  • Tomahawk Ace Hardware
  • Weston Ace Hardware Center
  • Wisconsin Rapids Ace Hardware
  • Woodruff Hardware

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Minocqua Brewing Company
Oneida County votes to shut down Minocqua Brewing Co
Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
Rock legend partners with Wausau author
Forgotten Wisconsin - Marquard and Menger
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger
Rally Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company files temporary restraining order against Oneida County

Latest News

Where Does the Milk Go at the Wisconsin Valley Fair pt. 2 - 08.04.2023
Miracle Bucket Days interview - 08.04.2023
Where Does the Milk Go at the Wisconsin Valley Fair pt. 1 - 08.04.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 08.04.2023