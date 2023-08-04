News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Merrill, developers break ground on new multi-family apartment complex

Alexander Estates Groundbreaking
Alexander Estates Groundbreaking(SCS)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce and SC Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment site called Alexander Estates on August 1 in Merrill.

The Alexander Estates site plans for nine multi-family buildings and three different building styles that feature 68 market-rate apartment homes with eight different floor plans.

Each apartment home has a private entrance, an attached or detached garage, private laundry, and a patio or balcony. All apartments include heat, water, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, trash, lawn care, and snow removal in the rent rates. The apartment homes are pet friendly for cats and dogs and feature green space throughout the site. Alexander Estates is also located for easily accessible to the community. The apartments will also have on-site management.

“I appreciate the support of the City of Merrill in bringing this housing project to their community,” said Jacqui McElroy, Director of Business Development for SCS. “We have several successful locations in Merrill, and we are excited to be building here again. Alexander Estates will add additional one-level living options needed in the area.”

SCS will work with local subcontractors, tradespeople, and laborers on this project as well as utilizing local suppliers and lenders whenever possible, and promises to continue to be an active member of the Merrill community for the long term.

All SCS projects are designed, built, owned, and managed by the company. The company will be breaking ground on additional projects this year.

For more information about Alexander Estates or any other property and to apply for an apartment, please visit their website at scswiderski.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Minocqua Brewing Company
Oneida County votes to shut down Minocqua Brewing Co
Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
Rock legend partners with Wausau author
Forgotten Wisconsin - Marquard and Menger
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger
Roseate Spoonbills
Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845

Latest News

Stream the Market Animal Auction at the Wisconsin Valley Fair on wsaw.com Saturday at 11 a.m.
Watch the Wisconsin Valley Fair Animal Auction here Saturday at 11 a.m.
CMN Miracle Bucket Days
Miracle Bucket Days begin Friday at local Ace Hardware locations
155th Wisconsin Valley Fair
Where the milk goes from the cattle at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket at 10...
Miracle Bucket Days benefits CMN while giving you a discount on hardware items