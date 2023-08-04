Merrill, developers break ground on new multi-family apartment complex

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce and SC Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment site called Alexander Estates on August 1 in Merrill.

The Alexander Estates site plans for nine multi-family buildings and three different building styles that feature 68 market-rate apartment homes with eight different floor plans.

Each apartment home has a private entrance, an attached or detached garage, private laundry, and a patio or balcony. All apartments include heat, water, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, trash, lawn care, and snow removal in the rent rates. The apartment homes are pet friendly for cats and dogs and feature green space throughout the site. Alexander Estates is also located for easily accessible to the community. The apartments will also have on-site management.

“I appreciate the support of the City of Merrill in bringing this housing project to their community,” said Jacqui McElroy, Director of Business Development for SCS. “We have several successful locations in Merrill, and we are excited to be building here again. Alexander Estates will add additional one-level living options needed in the area.”

SCS will work with local subcontractors, tradespeople, and laborers on this project as well as utilizing local suppliers and lenders whenever possible, and promises to continue to be an active member of the Merrill community for the long term.

All SCS projects are designed, built, owned, and managed by the company. The company will be breaking ground on additional projects this year.

For more information about Alexander Estates or any other property and to apply for an apartment, please visit their website at scswiderski.com.

