Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found

Justin Vue
Justin Vue(COURTESY: Meej Vaj)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials have confirmed that they have located Justin Vue after searching for him since Thursday on the Chippewa River.

Details are limited, but officials say Vue’s body has been recovered approximately 20 feet from shore near his last known location, which is near the UW-Eau Claire foot bridge.

The portion of the Chippewa River where he was found is 8ft - 10ft deep. Search teams have located his body around 9p.m. Friday night.

Eau Claire Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Bob Haller thanks the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, UW-Eau Claire Police, Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Bruce’s Legacy for the search efforts the began Thursday evening.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews continue searching throughout the day Friday for a missing swimmer who disappeared while tubing with friends Thursday evening.

UW Police and Eau Claire Fire Rescue confirmed with WEAU that Justin Vue is the person missing, and is 26 years old. Several of his family and friends have also made pleas on Facebook for the community to help find him.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Bob Haller told WEAU a group of people were out tubing when someone in their group went off on their own in the river. When the group got to the place that everyone was supposed to meet to check in, that person wasn’t there. The group said they would have tried to call, but their tubes had flipped in the water and they lost their cellphones.

This is a developing story, and we will update you with more information as it’s made available.

____________________________

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - First responders took to the Chippewa River Thursday evening to search for a swimmer that became separated from their group.

According to Deputy Chief Bob Haller with Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, a group was tubing on the river when one person went off swimming on their own.

The group later came together at a previously agreed upon meeting point, but the individual swimmer did not arrive.

A rescue boat went out shortly after near Putnam Park, but the person was not found.

Officials say the search may continue Friday, if the person is not heard from by then.

This is a developing story, and we will update you with more information as we learn more.

