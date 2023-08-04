First Alert Weather: Some wet weather could impact the region this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The work week wraps up with warm and less humid conditions in North Central Wisconsin. There are some changes on tap for the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to be dry region-wide with some sun. However, the latest data for Sunday shows low pressure tracking a bit farther to the south, and that in turn affects how much rain may fall Sunday into the morning hours Monday. Some places could pick up decent rainfall, while others could be getting less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Temperatures in the new week will be close to seasonal averages for the first half of August. The next best risk of showers or storms could be Wednesday.

A few clouds Friday night into Saturday morning. Temps slip back the 60s to upper 50s. (WSAW)

There was some haze in the sky on Friday as Canadian wildfire smoke drifted back into the western Great Lakes. Unlike the last few instances, there was minimal impact on the air quality, while the haze was faint for most to see. No less, it remains dry into Friday night and Saturday morning with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows by morning Saturday in the 50s to around 60.

A fair amount of sun and warm on Saturday. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine on Saturday, which will spell good weather to head out to the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Afternoon temps topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. There should be good weather for Packers Family Night in Green Bay on Saturday.

Good weather for Packers Family Night on Saturday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker slides toward the Badger State on Sunday. A stationary front will be located to our south, along the Minnesota/Iowa and Wisconsin/Illinois state borders. Rain showers may start to work into the western half of the area on Sunday from mid-morning into the afternoon. Meantime, to the east of Highway 51/I-39, only a chance of showers Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The main issue is the track of the low, which compared to previous model runs, has shifted more south. Along with that, an axis of rain may run into dry air in the eastern half of the region on Sunday, keeping the clouds around, but showers limited. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers possible west Sunday early afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers and storms west Sunday afternoon/evening, while a chance of showers to the east. (WSAW)

Wet weather west Sunday night into early Monday, lots of clouds east. (WSAW)

Rainfall will be highest in the western half of the state from Sunday into Monday. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Monday with a lingering chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. More sun than clouds Tuesday with daytime temps reaching the low 80s. Increasing clouds Wednesday with afternoon showers or storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Late next week has some sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There may be some showers Thursday night. Next Friday is partly sunny with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Highs in the days ahead will be close to average most of the time. (WSAW)

