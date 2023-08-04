First Alert Weather: Gradually cooling this weekend, wet weather could impact outdoor plans Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Less humid, and not so hot to end the work week, Friday. Gradually cooling down high temperatures over the weekend, with an extended period of highs in the 70s expected in the next work week. While conditions turn cooler and less muggy, the second half of the weekend could be impacted by wet and stormy weather conditions.

Dry Friday and Saturday, showers and storms on Sunday with highs turning cooler (WSAW)

A cold front pushing through the Badger State early Friday morning is allowing for a cool air to flow in from the north. The front is also allowing for smoky conditions from Canadian wildfires to flow in as well. This will cause hazy sky conditions Friday and Saturday. Moderate air quality expected.

Smoke and haze move back in Friday (WSAW)

Hazy sky conditions can continue through Saturday (WSAW)

Highs will remain warm, but won’t be as hot Friday, low to mid 80s. Clouds increasing overnight through Saturday. Sunshine is still possible, but expect more cloud coverage with continued haze. Highs similar to Friday, low to mid-80s.

Sun and clouds mixed with haze Friday with highs still warmer, but lower than yesterday. Not so muggy. (WSAW)

If you plan to head out to the Wisconsin Valley Fair this weekend, Friday and Saturday will be the better days to attend as rain and storms is set to arrive on Sunday. Although, the first half of Sunday should remain dry, with rain and storms holding off until the afternoon or evening.

Rain will start to track in from the west Sunday morning (WSAW)

Cloudy and cool Sunday, with highs near normal mid to upper 70s. During this time, a low pressure system will push east through the Badger State, bringing some scattered to widespread rain at some point during the afternoon. Rain will begin light, but become moderate or heavy at times during the evening or nighttime hours. A few rounds for thunderstorms will be possible as well.

Moderate to heavy rain is possible Sunday evening with thunderstorms mixing in (WSAW)

Moderate to heavy rain accumulations possible Sunday through Monday (WSAW)

Rain could linger into early Monday morning, gradually clearing. Clouds breaking for some afternoon sun, with highs staying near normal, upper 70s.

Rain could linger into early Monday, but will try to clear up in time for the day (WSAW)

Much of next work week should feature average-like temperatures, sitting around the upper 70s.

Temperatures cooling down over the weekend, with highs for much of next week likely remaining near normal in the upper 70s (WSAW)

