City of Merrill remembers people who impact the community with street signs

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill is continuing to honor those who served and impacted the community. City leaders unveiled a new sign remembering two fallen officers who died in the line of duty on Friday.

The City of Merrill is dedicating 10 signs to people who’ve impacted the community. The two men of honor are Captain Elmer Krueger and Officer Riley Kurtz who worked for the police department.

Over 50 people and policemen gathered outside of Merrill’s city hall for the unveiling of signs dedicated to two fallen officers.

”We decided to start remembering the people whose lives or even some of their deaths left an impact on our city,” said Mike Caylor, an alderman for the City of Merrill. ”Both of them died while serving the city. Captain Krueger in the line of duty and Officer Riley Kurtz while serving the city of natural causes.”

in 19-52, Captain Elmer Krueger was shot outside of the jailhouse by a drunk man while in the line of duty. He died seven days later.

“He took him into custody. He was walking him across here to the jail when the man pulled out a revolver and shot him several times,” said Caylor.

Charles Krueger is the son of Captain Elmer Krueger. He was 7 years old when his father passed.

“He had done a lot of community work that I think went unnoticed and also did a lot of things that were very important to people in the county,” said Charles Krurger. He had a giving heart. He was a strong man, but silent.”

The second policeman honored in Friday’s ceremony is Officer Riley Kurtz. He passed last year.

“He got sick. It was a mysterious illness. It was kind of during COVID and they weren’t sure and all of the sudden he took a turn for the worse and passed away at the age of 22,” said Caylor.

Co-workers say Officer Kurtz was a man who could brighten anyone’s day.

“He was such a bright and shining officer. They called him smiley Riley,” said Caylor. “And everybody liked him. Whether it was a person he arrested, everybody liked Riley.

The street sign memorials are a way to make sure our fallen officers are never forgotten.

“Their families are very much in love with them and they’re still here to make sure they’re remembered honorably, which we did today,” said Caylor.

The City of Merrill will be dedicating four more signs to people who have positively impacted the community. The next unveiling will be Monday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.