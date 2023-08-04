Butter carving contest takes center stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Food at the Wisconsin Valley Fair had a spotlight Friday, and not just for eating as the butter carving contest returned at the agriculture adventure tent.

Kids, an Army Serviceman, and NewsChannel 7s own Ben Helwig worked hard to mold the butter.

The hot sun proved a difficult opponent as contestants tried to keep their art from melting.

“The mess is definitely a big challenge but we never care about a good mess so it’s alright,” said Events and Communications Intern Brenna Dulak.

The winner this year was a young girl who carved a barn out of her butter to represent Wisconsin farms.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.