Bobo sets nee all-time Northwoods League career home run record

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Brendan Bobo is the new home run king of the Northwoods League. The Cal State Fullerton slugged his 29th career Northwoods League homer Thursday night against Fond du Lac to become the new league’s all-time career home run leader.

Bobo is in his second season with Wisconsin Rapids. He hit 17 home runs in 2022, helping the Rafters to the best record in Northwoods history. Thursday he hit his 12th of the 2023 season.

The record of 28 had been held since 1997. It had been shared between Jason Washam of Rochester and Jay Gibbons of now-defunct Manitowoc. Gibbons went on to have a nine-year big league career.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.