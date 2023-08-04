Amherst turning the page heading into new season

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 season ended in heartbreak for the Amherst Falcons. The WIAA ruled the Falcons were ineligible for the postseason following a WIAA vote for Amherst to forfeit six of their games for playing an ineligible player. Despite ending the season with a win over eventual state champion Stratford, the gut punch still sits with Amherst.

“Honestly, I haven’t really gotten over it yet,”, said senior captain and lineman Charlie Lehman. “But it’s the new season. I gotta get over it right now.”

The Falcons say they’ve turned the page, excited for what the new year brings, rather than dwelling on things outside their control.

“Everyone’s getting hyped up for this season, everyone’s excited,” said Lehman. “We’re not talking about last season. It’s a new season. We’re ready to go.”

Even if the focus is on the group of guys in 2023, internally there still is a fire from the way things ended last year.

“It can be motivation. I’m just trying not to let it haunt me too much and putting it in our past because it was last year, not this year,” said senior captain and wide receiver Michael Benjamin. “Just gonna use that as motivation this year.”

The Falcons have 14 seniors on the roster but lost a major cog in their offensive machine. Matthew Glodowski graduated after playing quarterback for Amherst and leading the team in rushing. However, per Amherst tradition, the team expects the rushing machine to continue.

“All around I think we’re going to be pretty disciplined,” said Benjamin. “Running the ball, I think we’re going to be very good at that, but all around I think we’re going to be very solid.”

“I think our offensive line will be the motivation building blocks that are going to lead our rushing attack,” said Lehman.

The Falcons begin the season on August 18th at home against Clintonville.

