Sunflower bouquets available to be picked in Wausau to spread kindness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bouquets of sunflowers are being picked from REI’s sunflower field in hope to spread kindness and cheer.

For the fourth year, REI Engineering planted a field of sunflowers to share with the community. As August hits, the team comes together for a service day to pick flowers.

“It’s just a fun event just to get people excited and positive,” REI Engineering Marketing and Accounting Associate Diane Peters said. “The positive energy especially is so awesome with this project.”

This year’s service day was August 3. At the service day, REI Engineering team members cut and assembled the flowers for distribution into the community.

Throughout the rest of August, community organizations and anyone who would like some sunny smiling flowers can come to the field to get their own.

“We ask that people who do come out to the field to take flowers, there’s no charge but if they’d like to donate canned goods to Peyton’s Promise,” REI Enginnering president and owner Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel said. “It’s just kind of another way to give back to the community.”

Sunflowers will be given to local businesses, neighbors, and community members, specifically nursing home residents, emergency responders, teachers, and healthcare workers.

“Any time we can pay forward opportunities for joy and happiness and just being great stewards of our land and our community is really important to us,” said Nieuwenhuis Hardel.

The sunflower field is located at 4080 N. 20th Avenue in Wausau.

Community sponsors of the event include Marathon County Health Department, Be Amazing, the Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin, Woodson YMCA, Marathon County Child Support and Faith in Action of Marathon County.

