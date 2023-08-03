News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Artist booking prices on the rise for the Wisconsin Valley Fair

Grandstand Wisconsin Valley Fair
Grandstand Wisconsin Valley Fair(WSAW)
By Emily Zaal
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s been over 50 years of entertainment at the Wisconsin Valley Fair and over the years, prices have gone up for not just the food and tickets, but entertainment and music acts too.

Jo Dee Messina is performing Thursday night at the Grand Stand at 7:30 p.m.

People tend to underestimate how much work and money it takes to book music acts. Budgets don’t always seem to match up with artists’ prices nowadays.

About 25-30% of the Wisconsin Valley Fair budget goes toward entertainment. That budget includes renting a stage and paying for a sound system. Overall, they have about $200,000 to spend on music acts, but it’s all worth it, according to Wisconsin Valley Fair entertainment chairperson Mia Bayer.

“It always makes you feel good when you look out into the grandstand and you see a big crowd of people out there. That’s always your hope and intention when you’re booking,” said Bayer.

Right after the fair is done, organizers start booking artists again for the next year and they say the earlier the better. It’s a long process that isn’t always reliable.

Sometimes artists cancel, or prices for booking them can go up within a year. Usually, they try to have a good mix of rock, county, and other genres so everyone can enjoy no matter their musical tastes.

On opening night, country singer Mitchell Tenpenny played on the grandstand.

“The first night Mitchell Tenpenny’s agent told me, he was like, ‘It’s a really nice stage. I didn’t expect that from a county fair,’” said Mayer.

Back in the day, they used to have entertainment Tuesday through Sunday, but since artists have gotten more expensive, that isn’t possible anymore. However, that doesn’t affect attendance,.

They’re two nights into the fair and so far, the fair has had some of the best opening attendance days since roughly 2010.

The nice weather definitely plays a part in how many people come and they’re hopeful that attendance continues to climb over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Minocqua Brewing Company
Oneida County votes to shut down Minocqua Brewing Co
Rally Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company files temporary restraining order against Oneida County
Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
Rock legend partners with Wausau author
Rick Springfield performed at the Wisconsin Valley fair in 2000.
Rick Springfield set to perform at the Wisconsin Valley Fair Wednesday night

Latest News

Jo Dee Messina wraps up 3 nights of live music entertainment at the fair Thursday
What goes into booking music acts at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
FILE - Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in...
Browns tackle Joe Thomas was an iron man, Cleveland’s own on his NFL journey to the Hall of Fame
Bouquets of sunflowers picked from REI’s sunflower field to spread kindness and cheer.
Sunflower bouquets available to be picked in Wausau to spread kindness
Dry for the Fair Friday & Saturday, showers/storms expected Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Subsiding heat & humidity, wet weather during the weekend