Rafters keep pace atop division, hand Woodchucks their 9th straight loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rafters continued their dominance over the Woodchucks, beating the Woodchucks 7-4 for their sixth win in eight games this season. The Rafters stay half a game back in the second half standings of the Great Lakes West while the Woodchucks lose nine games in a row.

The Woodchucks struggled from the first inning, when 17-year-old pitcher Alex Wallace gave up five earned runs in his Northwoods League debut. The Rafters proceeded to shut down the Woodchucks bats, throwing five scoreless innings to keep the Woodchucks off the board.

Kyle Carlson drove in the sixth run of the game on a double to right field in the fifth inning, while Orlando Lorduy brought him the seventh run of the game on a sacrifice fly.

The Woodchucks continue to slide down the standings, dropping their ninth game in a row. The Rafters remain a half a game behind the Madison Mallards.

