Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - August of 1999 — Then-President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial began in the Senate, Bruce Willis left people questioning everything in the thriller ‘The Sixth Sense,’ Christina Aguilera claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with her breakthrough hit ‘Genie in A Bottle,’ and on August 20, 1999, two women and a toddler were last seen at a babysitter’s on the outskirts of Nekoosa, but it would take years for an investigation to begin.

“There’s people out there that do know what happened, but they don’t want anybody to know,” said a person who agreed to go by Kate for this interview.

“I have this child and the mother has not come back,” said Detective Brian Machon, Nekoosa Police Department

Kate added, “We lost not only our mom, we lost the relationship between also siblings, because they just vanished, everybody vanished.”

It’s an unfortunate truth, but people disappear all the time. It’s not illegal to move and start over especially if you’re an adult.

“If you want to go missing, you can go missing, you know, if you’re an adult, and you want to go live off the grid, you can do that,” Machon said.

Sometimes, people drop everything and everyone on purpose, but sometimes it’s more sinister.

In Kate’s mind, “I think there was foul play in this and she’s probably gone.”

21-year-old Junelle Marquard and 27-year-old Dayna Menger are no strangers to police

“There’s a drug history, there’s a history of some thefts,” said Machon. “I think we would probably classify today as really, kind of a habitual criminal history, but I mean minor offenses — nothing that someone would run away from the law for years.”

The pair were friends. Junelle lived in Wisconsin Rapids and Dayna lived in an apartment with two of her three kids in Nekoosa which is actually just a stone’s throw away from the police department.

Like most single moms, she relied on babysitters to help from time to time.

On Friday, August 20, Dayna, her 2-year-old son, Dakota, and Junelle dropped off Dayna’s youngster daughter, we’ll call her Sara, at the babysitter’s.

Machon added, “So this particular babysitter in Saratoga, it was fairly common for that one child to be watched by her.”

Babysitter's House - Marquard and Menger (WSAW)

It seemed like a typical drop-off, but hours went by, Saturday came and went, and hearing this, we thought it was odd that a mom would leave her child for more than a day without saying something or at least leaving extra clothes.

However, this was pretty normal for Dayna — at first.

“I think she had said that it would not be uncommon for Dayna to be gone for a couple of days, but started to get beyond the normal,” Machon said. “Activity, I guess what she was used to from Dayna. And then said, hey, something’s going on here.”

Days went by and 4-year-old Sara was never picked up so eventually, the babysitter called Human Services.

It’s unclear how many days after, but eventually police said Dayna’s parole officer contacted Nekoosa PD. The three technically weren’t reported missing then, but that’s information we’ll get into in a little bit.

It was enough to raise a couple of eyebrows though.

“One of the Nekoosa officers went over to the apartment and talked to the manager over there. They took a peek, and everything appeared normal,” said Nekoosa Police Chief Shawn Woods.

He was one of the original detectives on the case and has since passed it over to Det. Machon.

So, months go by, then years, and no one hears from the trio.

Little Sara is put into foster care and is eventually adopted, but remember, Dayna had three kids. Sara and Dakota have a big sister and for her protection and privacy, we called her Kate.

“We didn’t even know they were dropped off until she was adopted,” Kate said.

At the time of Dayna and Dakota’s disappearance, Kate was in second grade and living with her grandmother, her dad’s mom to be specific.

They didn’t have the closest relationship, but our conversation made it clear. Dayna loved her kids.

Kate said, “I felt like she really had everybody’s best interest at heart, even though she didn’t always make the best decisions. Like she truly cared for her kids.”

Which makes this next part very confusing.

Kate doesn’t remember exactly when she found out that her family was missing, but she does remember a very cryptic phone call from her mom. The last phone call.

“She said that she loved me and that she did something really, really bad. And she was crying and she was upset. And I remember, you know, kind of like looking at my grandma, like, you know, I don’t understand, like, I don’t get what was going on. And my grandma ended up taking the phone and said that you know, she said that she was leaving and she wasn’t coming back.”

We wanted to know what police thought when she told them. Surely, even though the three weren’t technically reported missing, police would’ve reached out to people closest to them including Dayna’s oldest daughter.

Kate was young, around seven or eight, but it’s not a stretch to think she would’ve had some memories or information worth contributing.

“No, I wasn’t interviewed until the end of 2017,” Kate said. “That was the first time I’ve ever had a conversation with anybody.”

2017 — 18 years after her sister was left abandoned at the babysitter’s.

“They never reached out to my grandmother, they never reached out to my father, none of that,” Kate added.

Kate and Sarah have different fathers.

It was in 2004 that Dayna’s brother reported her missing, which triggered an official investigation, but by then investigators were five years behind.

It’s hard not to wonder what would’ve happened if they had started digging in when the babysitter reported the situation to human services and well, Kate agrees.

She stated, “At that point, I felt that you know, in my situation, if I was in that place, that I would have done that investigation at that point. You know, because, I mean, how often are people just abandoning children? Like, let’s be honest, you know?”

There were so many red flags back in 1999.

Two missing women, a missing toddler, an abandoned child, and two untouched apartments.

Why didn’t the police start an investigation then?

“There are certain criteria we have to follow,” Machon said. “The family member reporting someone missing really is a key piece to this.”

However, it’s not a requirement. By the time police started their official search, the apartments were cleared out.

Which means whatever possible evidence was inside, is gone.

Machon added, “Yeah, potentially, just to see, you know, what things were left inside? And you know, what they’re up to? Did they? Did they pack a suitcase? Some, you know, something as simple as that.”

Police say the five years between when they were last seen and when they were reported missing, plus the women’s risky lifestyle are two huge roadblocks in the investigation.

“The family as I said, they were so estranged,” said Chief Woods. “There were some thefts of money from family and I think some of the people closest to them had just washed their hands of them at least at that point and said, ‘You know, I don’t want you back in the house. You stole for me.’ This kind of activity and behavior, just really put up a wall there, and unfortunately, that existed all the way up until the time that her brother came and reported her missing.”

It’s an unfortunate consequence, that can influence how people on the outside think of their situation and Kate wants to set the record straight for anyone listening.

“I think part of what’s very frustrating for the family is when you see these people just assuming that nobody cared because everybody cares. I mean, how do you know where to even begin looking?”

Det. Machon said they began by establishing a family tree and then formulated a plan learning who had the most contact with Dayna and Junelle.

Dozens of interviews soon followed.

“We’re not just interviewing a person one time,” Machon stated. “We may interview a person one day, then interview someone else that gives us more information that we have to circle back to someone we already interviewed. So it’s a lot of interviews and re-interviews of people.”

In an email, the detective said they’re still searching for “the vehicle” they suspect is involved with this case and are searching databases in hopes of locating it, but they wouldn’t say whose vehicle they’re looking for or what it looks like.

Nekoosa PD did say though that Dayna had connections in Milwaukee, and Kate remembers her mom leaving for days to spend time there.

However, if any considerable information was gathered from that part of the state, police wouldn’t say.

“We’ve reached out, we’ve gathered information from that area and we continue to,” said Machon.

August 20 will mark 24 years since the women and Dakota were last seen.

During our interview, the chief and detective shared candidly that it’s highly unlikely their disappearance was voluntary.

Kate has similar feelings, “I definitely feel like there was some kind of situation where she probably felt threatened that she had to leave, but I think her intention would have been to come back. I truly believe that I think there was fear.”

So we asked police, has anyone ever been considered a person of interest?

“I would say that we’ve developed people or persons of interest,” Machon stated. “We’re not at a point to discuss those people publicly, but we’re still working on figuring out their involvement or what they may or may not have to do with this.”

If you Google Marquard or Menger, there’s not a lot of information out there.

Nekoosa PD said in all honesty that their case is complex. They even described it as a cold case, but they made it clear, it’s not an inactive one.

Machon said, “We’ve created essentially a task force to work on this. We have investigators from the City of Wisconsin Rapids assigned, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department assigned, and the Department of Justice assigned. So we have many skilled investigators dedicated to this case.”

The police weren’t the only ones hard at work though. For nine years Kate was busy following her own paper trail to find Sara.

“I had to do my own investigation to determine who she went to, with foster care home reached out to that foster care home to figure out where she went from there. And then I was able to find out her last name of what she was adopted as, and then I was able to white pages that at the time, and find her,” she said.

That might be the one silver lining in all of this.

The girls already lost a brother, they didn’t need to lose a sister too and it helped that Kate was strong enough to push through and find Sarah.

It’s unclear what forced Dayna and Junelle to drop off Sara and take Dakota and never look back. What we do know is that their friends and family are not going to stop looking for answers.

“I think the biggest part is knowing that there are people out there that are still looking for answers,” said Kate, “We’d love to have that closure of what really occurred and if there’s anybody any, any possible thought process or memory or anything that could potentially lead to more questions and possibly answers. I mean, I would just really encourage people to speak up.”

So, Junelle, Dayna, Dakota — if you’re listening, you have not been forgotten.

Today Junelle would be 45 years old. She is 6′1″ and has hazel eyes along with a scar on her left arm from a lighter burn.

Dayna is 5′8″with brown eyes. She has several cross tattoos on her left shoulder and one on her right hand. Today she’d be 51 years old.

Dakota was just 2 years old. Today he’d be 25. Below is an age-progressed photo of Dakota from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dakota Menger (21) (NCMEC)

If you know anything about their disappearance or where they are today call the Nekoosa Police Department at (715) 886-7897.

Sources :

NCMEC

https://www.missingpersons.doj.wi.gov/missing/dakota-and-dayna-menger

https://www.missingpersons.doj.wi.gov/missing/junelle-l-marquard

http://missingkids-p65.adobecqms.net/poster/NCMC/1332731/1

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.