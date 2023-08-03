First Alert Weather: Subsiding heat & humidity, wet weather during the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday has been a hot and humid day across North Central Wisconsin. A cold front will be dropping south into Thursday evening and will spark isolated showers and storms in the region. After sunset, clearing out for Thursday night. Dry into the start of the weekend, but the dew points are going to be rising as the next weather maker brings wet weather our way for Sunday into early Monday. Following the showers and storms on Monday, sunshine will be common into the first half of next week.

Turning less humid to end the work week, but getting humid again on Sunday with the return of showers/storms. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of Thursday, hot & humid. Isolated showers and storms will be tracking toward the southeast in advance of the cold front through early this evening. Although no severe storms are anticipated, a stronger storm will produce downpours, lightning, brief gusty winds, and small hail. The showers/storms will move out of the region around sunset, yielding to a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Lows by daybreak Friday in the mid to upper 50s north, low to mid 60s in Central Wisconsin.

Early evening showers/storms exit, then mostly clear Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

The latest Drought Monitor continues to show widespread drought conditions of varying degrees across the Badger State.

The latest Drought Monitor released on Thursday continues to show widespread drought from moderate to severe. Extreme drought in southern Wisconsin. (WSAW)

More sun than clouds to wrap up the work week on Friday with a less humid day. Highs in the low to mid 80s. The dry weather sticks around for Saturday, with intervals of sunshine and some clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Less humid Friday, still warm. A fair amount of sun. (WSAW)

The next weather maker is on tap for Sunday as low pressure will drive east into the Badger State. Showers and scattered storms are expected on Sunday, lasting into Sunday night and early Monday morning. The best chances of strong/severe storms could be in the southern third of the state, closer to where low pressure will be moving through. Suppose you have travel plans that take you toward Madison, Milwaukee, or Janesville for example. In that case, you will want to stay weather aware for the risk of severe storms producing damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. The best way to keep updated is with the First Alert Weather App. Highs on Sunday locally in the mid to upper 70s.

A risk of severe storms in the southern part of the state on Sunday. (WSAW)

Showers & storms expected Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers & storms expected Sunday night. (WSAW)

Showers and a storm could linger into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Rainfall from Sunday into Monday morning could range from a half inch to over one inch. (WSAW)

Showers and any lingering storms will exit Monday morning, with clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. High on Monday in the low 80s. A fair amount of sun Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon readings peaking in the low 80s. Partly sunny next Thursday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs the next few days will run near or above average. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.