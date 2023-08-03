News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Heat & humidity won’t last long

Feeling like the 90s Thursday. Cooler, comfortable temperatures on the way next week. Heavy rain could be on the way over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hot and humid weather conditions make a return Thursday, but not expected to hang around in the forecast ahead. Cooler, near-normal, and comfortable weather conditions on the way for next week. As temperatures cool down over the weekend, widespread showers or storms Sunday could bring heavy rain accumulations to the region.

Hot and humid Thursday, but cooling down for the weekend ahead
Hot and humid Thursday, but cooling down for the weekend ahead(WSAW)

Plan for hot and humid weather conditions Thursday. Highs will approach the 90s during the afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and take frequent breaks in air conditioning if you plan to spend some time outdoors, especially if you plan to head out to the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

Upper 80s to low 90s for highs Thursday
Upper 80s to low 90s for highs Thursday(WSAW)
Hot and humid Thursday, comfy for most of the weekend
Hot and humid Thursday, comfy for most of the weekend(WSAW)

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds for the day. A cold front is expected to drop in Thursday evening. This will bring a slight northwest breeze during the afternoon and evening hours, gusting up to 15 or 20 mph. A stray shower or thunderstorm could appear by the mid-afternoon hours. Rain or storm will be brief, and won’t last for very long. Some may end up remaining dry for the day.

Some stray showers or thunderstorms could pop-up Thursday mid-afternoon, but will be brief
Some stray showers or thunderstorms could pop-up Thursday mid-afternoon, but will be brief(WSAW)

Thanks to the cold front, Friday won’t be so hot or muggy. Mostly sunny with afternoon highs low to mid-80s. Temperatures continue to drop heading into the weekend. Near-normal highs, upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Much of the weekend will be filled with cloudy skies. A weather maker tracks in Sunday, which will bring possible widespread showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon or evening.

Widespread rain and storms to track in Sunday afternoon or evening.
Widespread rain and storms to track in Sunday afternoon or evening.(WSAW)

Rainfall could linger into portions of Monday. This weather system has the potential to allow for heavy rainfall, where rain accumulations could reach 2 inches.

Rain showers to linger into Monday morning
Rain showers to linger into Monday morning(WSAW)
Heavy rainfall is possible from Sunday and Monday
Heavy rainfall is possible from Sunday and Monday(WSAW)

Following the rain, cool and comfortable weather conditions continue. Much of next week will feature highs near the mid-70s.

