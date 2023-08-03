Backpack filling program helps 3,700 kids in Marathon County get school supplies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 1999 the Workplace Volunteer Council has been providing school supplies to students in need through the ‘Fill A backpack Fill A Need’ program and this year is no different.

Since the program began, they’ve helped over 80 thousand kids.

“It’s a year-long effort to make this program work,” said Kristina Barbier, chairperson for the ‘Fill A Backpack, Fill A Need’ Marathon County program.

3,700 kids in Marathon County need help getting school supplies for the start of school this year.

That’s where the fill a backpack fill a need program comes in. It’s for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. Organizers coordinate with the Marathon County School District to get students 4K through eighth-grade students exactly what they need.

Helping with this program has been a passion for Barbier since she started with the program back in 2005.

“After losing our son I wanted to do something in honor of him to help children and this spoke to me and I just got going with it. you know I just get so involved, and we do other things to help children too but this has been the one that has called my name the loudest. so for me, it’s all for the love of Spencer,” said Barbier.

For Barbier, the program will always be ongoing in memory of her son, just like it’s an ongoing effort year-round that you can help out with.

“J & D Tubebenders is our year-round collection site so if you’re a clearance shopper and you want to shop year-round feel free to bring your supplies here,” said Barbier.

You can donate supplies year round there and they will store them.

As for parents or guardians stressing about being able to afford those supplies this year, Barbier has a message.

“There’s no judgment, just give a call, we’re here to help,” said Barbier.

You should reach out to your school if your student is in need and they’ll coordinate. If you want to help, there are three ways you can. You can become a sponsor, three different levels are available for that. You can also donate money and they’ll do the shopping for you or you can donate supplies.

You can find all that information on the Marathon County Fill A Backpack Fill A Need Facebook page.

Here are some of their most needed supplies.

These are the supplies they need most. (na)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.