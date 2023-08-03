4-H Kids are busy with work at Wis. Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While many kids would be asleep in their beds, those in 4-H are hard at work in the barns at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

From putting the halters on the calves, putting the halters on the new calves coming for the year, and getting them trained to lead and walk, 4-H kids have a lot of different jobs that will teach them responsibility for the future. Officials with the Dairy Herd Information Association (DHI) say it’s no easy task.

“They work with animals for the most part, the last two months after they get out of school, and up till now is the hardest amount of work for them,” said Douglas Dittmar, who is a DHI employee, and helps Superintendents during the fair.

Bentley Walters has been a part of 4-H for a long time. He started in Little Britches, then moved up to the Explorer division. Now he shows cows. He and other 4-H kids get to the barn at 1 a.m. during the fair and have many tasks to complete. They wash the cows, replace bedding, take care of waste, and get the cows ready for show day. Bentley credits his family for his interest in agriculture.

“My dad, he used to do this a lot. And he had a farm. And then with my grandpa, and I got really interested in it because I like the thought of showing Cows and everything,” Walters said.

Although Walters only gets a day to enjoy the rides, he says he’s excited to hang out with his friends while working at the fair and promoting agriculture to the community.

Beef and dairy cattle judging begins Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. in the barns. Walters and other 4-H kids will be showing off their hard work.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is held in Marathon Park,

Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

