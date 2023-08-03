$20M for technical college programs should help dental health shortages

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin the dental professional shortage is climbing.

Right now, there’s approximately 183 openings, and that’s up from 137 a year ago.

“What we are seeing here is assistance that are pursuing other opportunities and they pool of applicants isn’t as large as it used be,” said Dr. Jeremy Hoffman, Dental Visions

According to American Dental Hygienists Association, 8% left the field during the pandemic. At Dental Visions, Doctor Jeremy Hoffman says they just don’t have the same interest that was once there.

“Were having to manage shortages of hygienists and dentists, and people retiring or people who have left the workforce. Just trying to get people back into the pipeline,” said Hoffman.

But Governor Tony Evers is trying to re-energize the industry, allocating $20-million in his latest budget for technical colleges and their dental programs. That includes Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

“We are very excited to find out how we can utilize those funds and increase the number of graduates,” said Laura Ahonen, Associate Dean of Allied Health, Northcentral Technical College.

Associate Dean of Allied Health, Laura Ahonen, says Northcentral Technical College has been involved with the state and there’s a new program in development. Right now, they graduate dental hygiene students once a year in the spring. They hope to be able to graduate students in the fall as well.

“These funds will allow us to expand our programing and we will be able to increase the number of graduates and expand the workforce,” said Ahonen.

“That will be a really good addition to this area and to help with dental manpower,” said Hoffman.

NTC has 40 dental chairs, using them for dental hygiene and dental assistant students.

Hoffman says they are hoping to add two dental assistants right now, and one dental hygienst by next year.

