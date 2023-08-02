News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

The Wisconsin Valley Fair offers everyone good food, good times, and safe spaces

The 155th Wisconsin Valley Fair continues through Sunday at Marathon Park in Wausau
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Fair started at noon on Tuesday, but some people arrived a little early to get a head start on the festivities.

The fair office is assisting food vendors, helping out with any questions people have, and making sure safety measures are in place in case of an emergency, but the Wausau Police Department is also helping out.

The staff at the Wisconsin Valley are not only thinking about how to protect you from a severe thunderstorm but also how to protect yourself from a fire.

“It would depend, I think, on what buildings and what things were affected. Safety wise, of course, we would want to be able to get the fire department in safely, so we would probably ask people to stay out of the way, but it would really just depend I think on what buildings were affected and to what extent,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langehahn.

When it comes to security at the gate, yes, you can bring in a bag.

“We just haven’t found it to be a problem yet and it would just be additional manpower and expense. If it did become a problem that would definitely be something that we would need to get started, " said Langehahn.

The Wausau Police Department actively patrols the fairgrounds, ready to help whenever needed.

“We deal with crime, mental health, giving people directions sometimes, just helping people out with normal day-to-day tasks that they are struggling with like we do everything under the sun,” said Wausau Police Officer John Shear.

If an emergency evacuation was necessary, Wausau PD has a plan in place to get everybody out of the fair safely.

“Marathon County has some reserved deputies that would come in, Wausau PD also has some emergency police that will come in and assist with traffic control, so if there were some significant event that would happen, regardless if it’s weather or something else, then this is something that we practice and have trainings on,” said Shear.

Shear added the police are there to help, so feel free to talk to them anytime you feel unsafe.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
5 people injured in town of Rome crash
Aspirus Wausau Hospital announced on Monday, July 31 it is expanding its emergency department.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital to expand emergency department
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
Wisconsin valley fair
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday

Latest News

The 155th Wisconsin Valley Fair continues through Sunday at Marathon Park in Wausau
Wisconsin Valley Fair organizers prepared to keep people safe in any scenario
The current population of wolves in Wisconsin is around 1000, and the goal is to maintain that...
DNR reveals plan to manage wolves in the state
Wolf pups
DNR releases wolf management plan focused on sustainability, not recovery
Weather conditions for the week will float around the 80s, warming by mid-week
First Alert Weather: Warmer on Wednesday with a chance of storms