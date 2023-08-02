The Wisconsin Valley Fair offers everyone good food, good times, and safe spaces

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Fair started at noon on Tuesday, but some people arrived a little early to get a head start on the festivities.

The fair office is assisting food vendors, helping out with any questions people have, and making sure safety measures are in place in case of an emergency, but the Wausau Police Department is also helping out.

The staff at the Wisconsin Valley are not only thinking about how to protect you from a severe thunderstorm but also how to protect yourself from a fire.

“It would depend, I think, on what buildings and what things were affected. Safety wise, of course, we would want to be able to get the fire department in safely, so we would probably ask people to stay out of the way, but it would really just depend I think on what buildings were affected and to what extent,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langehahn.

When it comes to security at the gate, yes, you can bring in a bag.

“We just haven’t found it to be a problem yet and it would just be additional manpower and expense. If it did become a problem that would definitely be something that we would need to get started, " said Langehahn.

The Wausau Police Department actively patrols the fairgrounds, ready to help whenever needed.

“We deal with crime, mental health, giving people directions sometimes, just helping people out with normal day-to-day tasks that they are struggling with like we do everything under the sun,” said Wausau Police Officer John Shear.

If an emergency evacuation was necessary, Wausau PD has a plan in place to get everybody out of the fair safely.

“Marathon County has some reserved deputies that would come in, Wausau PD also has some emergency police that will come in and assist with traffic control, so if there were some significant event that would happen, regardless if it’s weather or something else, then this is something that we practice and have trainings on,” said Shear.

Shear added the police are there to help, so feel free to talk to them anytime you feel unsafe.

