News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has given more than $55 million to her Eras tour crew, People magazine reported.

That includes dancers, riggers, sound technicians and caterers.

The Grammy winner has been on tour since March.

Each concert includes 44 songs that span her entire career.

Later this month, Swift takes the Eras tour to Latin America and then heads across the pond to Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Forest County boating accident
Two men drown in separate incidents over the weekend in Waushara County
Tiffany aims to turn Wisconsin red in 2024
Rep. Tom Tiffany announces reelection for Wisconsin’s Seventh District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
This is Tenpenny's first performance at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Mitchell Tenpenny set to take the stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

Latest News

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
The study deemed that AI appears to be safe to use in breast cancer detection and it...
AI-supported screenings increase breast cancer detection by 20%, study says
Wisconsin Valley Fair 100+ Year Old Food Vendor pt. 2 - 08.02.2023
Wisconsin Valley Fair 100+ Year Old Food Vendor pt. 1 - 08.02.2023