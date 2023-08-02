Stratford taking lessons learned from state title into new season

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a new year for the Stratford Tigers, but they still have the same old Stratford mentality.

“Shutting people out on defense, playing physical,” said senior linebacker and running back Koehler Kilty. “Playing fast and hitting people hard and playing physical. Shutting people out.”

The Tigers head into 2023 armed with a state title from 2022, their eighth in school history. However, after starting the season 0-1-1, the Tigers had to prove the doubters wrong and rally. From there, they responded by winning 11 of their last 12, including the state championship over Mondovi. With a run like that, they feel they can take some of those lessons into 2023.

“I’d say it ultimately carries into the next season because last year I’d say no one really thought we’d win a state championship, but we did,” said Kilty. “Now I think that carries into this year. We have new kids, but I think we definitely win a state championship again.”

The Tigers return nine seniors from last year, including Kilty, who rushed for more than 1,800 yards last year. Another returner is Gavin Leonhardt, who had a breakout showing the state title game, reeling in two touchdowns.

“Right after the state game we were ready to go- weight room, trying to get another one this year,” said Leonhardt. “We were so ready to go. It was so fun last year and we want to do it again.”

The Tigers know they’re now the ‘hunted’, with a target on their back from last year. However, they believe they have the balance and guys to make another run toward Madison.

“I think it’s a really big threat to be able to pass, run, just do whatever,” said Leonhardt. “It just keeps teams on their toes and stuff like that.”

Stratford opens the season August 17 at Mosinee.

