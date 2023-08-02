Stilettos Ride for ALS aims to raise awareness, funds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to help bring awareness to an important cause, look no further than the Stilettos Ride for ALS.

Founder Kelly Hart stopped by Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share details about the event, which raises money for The ALS Association.

“Community events like this not only help with that, they grow the programs, and I do it personally so nobody with ALS is turned away from any services,” Hart explained.

The 4th annual Stilettos Ride for ALS is Saturday, August 5. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hog Creek Bar & Grill in Mosinee. Lunch will be served at Bull Falls Harley Davidson, and riders will return to Hog Creek Bar & Grill at around 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided.

