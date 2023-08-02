News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

South Carolina officer struck, killed by train while responding to assistance call

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding to a call for assistance. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say an investigation is underway after a police officer was killed on train tracks while responding to a call for assistance.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer with Easley PD was killed along the tracks. The officer was identified as 22-year-old Matthew Hare during a press conference.

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding to a call for assistance.(Easley Police Department via CNN Newsource)

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the tracks when he was hit by an oncoming train. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to continue the investigation.

WHNS has reached out to Amtrak for a statement regarding the passenger train that is stopped on the tracks in this area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rally Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company files temporary restraining order against Oneida County
1 dead in Forest County boating accident
Two men drown in separate incidents over the weekend in Waushara County
Tiffany aims to turn Wisconsin red in 2024
Rep. Tom Tiffany announces reelection for Wisconsin’s Seventh District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power

Latest News

Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
The facility produces energy with seven engines that in total, deliver power to more than...
New more efficient power generation station in Weston to provide more reliable energy
Marla McKenna went from Springfield's fan to business partner years ago
Wausau native and author has special connection to Rick Springfield
Tickets are available for the event which occurs August 12 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
ExhibiTour set to return to Wausau River District
Wisconsin Valley Fair budget
The price of fun: How to best plan your spending for the fair