Rock legend partners with Wausau author

Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau native and award winning author Marla MaKenna and Wisconsin Valley Fair headliner Rick Springfield have a unique friendship.

Marla MaKenna first approached rock legend Rick Springfield at a concert more than a decade ago.

With her first book, “Mom’s Big Catch,” she asked Springfield to match her donations to the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, an organization that takes care of all animals and fights against animal cruelty.

“I’m a huge dog lover, he’s a really big dog lover and I just asked him if he would match my donations to the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation,” MaKenna said. “He said absolutely without hesitation.”

She told Newschannel 7 that she has been manifesting it for 40 years.

“It’s just been a dream come true for me,” said MaKenna.

For more information on her books and work with Springfield, click here.

