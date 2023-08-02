News and First Alert Weather App
Rick Springfield set to preform at the Wisconsin Valley Fair Wednesday night

Rick Springfield performed at the Wisconsin Valley fair in 2000.
By Hannah Borchert
Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wish you had Jessie’s girl? While we can’t make that happen, you can still look forward to seeing Rick Springfield perform at the Wisconsin Valley Fair Wednesday night.

There’s no doubt Springfield and the band will be playing the classics Wednesday night as well as some surprises you can look forward to.

It’s not the first time Springfield has performed at the fair. He was here back in 2000, but the performer has been rocking long before then. He started when he was 15 years old.

While he enjoys the energy the classics bring to the audience, he said he has some new music he’s excited to share. He described it as still sounding like him, but with a different approach than he usually takes.

“I have a new album out called Automatic that we’ll be playing a couple of songs from that probably, and it’s a great show. I have a great band — an amazing band and we love each other and it shows on stage,” said Rick Springfield.

Springfield said he is looking forward to having his wife, who is from Wisconsin, at his performance Wednesday night. She’ll be in the crowd singing along with the fans.

Pre-show announcements and the National Anthem will start at 7 p.m. with Springfield taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Jo Dee Messina will perform Thursday night.

