The price of fun: How to best plan your spending for the fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Valley Fair is full of fun activities for families: concerts, rides, carnival games, farm animal shows, vendors, and more. These all come with a price though.

Tickets are $10 per adult at night. Ride tickets cost $65 for 50 tickets. These prices may seem daunting to parents at first but there are strategies to reduce cost without reducing fun. For example, instead of buying individual ride tickets, many families opt for unlimited ride wristbands.

“You can get the unlimited wristband for $33. And that goes from open to close,” said Jodi Langenhahn, the fair administrator.

“Definitely get a wristband because it’s not worth it to buy individual tickets,” Becky Lulling, a mother of three said. “You’ll go home [and say] ‘Oh my gosh, it’s just spent like $40 to go on a couple rides,’ when you could have just bought the wristband and gone on 20. We go on more than 20 rides [with our wristbands].”

There are also ways to get cheaper tickets than the $10 ones. Tickets before 1 p.m. cost $6 per adult.

Children under the age of 10 years old get free fairground access regardless of the time. Two of Lulling’s children are 10 or under so she paid less than $20 to be at the fair.

“It was $18 for us to get in,” she said. “I mean, it’s not that bad because it’s a lot more to go anywhere else.”

They enjoy getting to the fair early and appreciate the pre-1 p.m. discount.

“There’s so much to look around at. There’s nobody here. There’s so many things that you can go and see,” Lulling said.

Once a family has paid to access the fairgrounds, there are numerous free events ranging from yoga to watching fish to CPR demonstrations.

“[The] exhibits are free to see the animals, the animal shows. And also you can look around at the grounds, the historical displays, there’s a lot of free activities.”

The family expected to spend about $200 for a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. day at the fair. This breaks down to $50 per person or $6.25 per person per hour. However, they did say they may spend an additional $100 on fair admissions for Lulling’s husband and sovereigns later that day. This would change the estimate to about $60 per person.

Several charitable organizations fundraised at the fair. So, some of the spending families like Lulling’s did make a difference in the community.

“Several of our groups are nonprofit groups that work in the community,” Langenhahn said. “So these groups, this is one of their major fundraising activities and they take that money and they do things with it with their organization, you know, build playgrounds and do things for youth. So a lot of that money goes right back into Wausau.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.