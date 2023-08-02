News and First Alert Weather App
Portion of Flambeau ATV trails to be re-routed starting Wednesday

(WLUC)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A section of the Flambeau ATV trail in the Medford-Park Falls Ranger District of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be re-routed August 2-11 for work to be accomplished to help with soil erosion.

People traveling on the trail on ATVs during this time should take Forest Road 153/Blockhouse Lake Road, from the trailhead at the boat ramp to the trail entrance which is located approximately 2.25 miles to the east.

Flambeau ATV Trail Detour
Flambeau ATV Trail Detour(USDA)

The section of the trail will be closed so that the soil on the hill that is located northeast of the bridge where forest roads 118A and 111 meet can be reinforced to help reduce soil erosion and deposits into Hay Creek.

“Rehabilitation of the trail is to help ensure that Hay Creek and the surrounding area is protected so that they can be experienced for generations to come,” said USDA Forest Service Technical Services Staff Officer Mark Beuning. “Be sure to plan ahead and allow for extra time to navigate your route while the trail is closed. Bring a map with you, even if you have GPS.”

For more information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, visit their website here.

