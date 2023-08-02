New power generation station in Weston to provide better reliability

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) has finished its work on a 128-megawatt power generation station.

The facility produces energy with seven engines that in total, deliver power to more than 77,000 homes.

“We focus every day on making sure our customers have the energy they depend on,” WPS president and CEO Scott Lauber said. “As we build more renewable energy power plants, these modern and low-carbon generation units will ensure that the lights stay on when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing.”

The Weston Power Plant’s project is the first large-scale project in Wisconsin that uses reciprocating internal combustion engines, known as RICE units.

RICE units are modern and efficient for consistent energy and because of this, the units pair well with solar panels and wind parks.

The completion of the project should strengthen the reliability of power generation for local areas.

