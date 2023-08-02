News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New power generation station in Weston to provide better reliability

Power generation station at Weston Power Plant
Power generation station at Weston Power Plant(WPS)
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) has finished its work on a 128-megawatt power generation station.

The facility produces energy with seven engines that in total, deliver power to more than 77,000 homes.

“We focus every day on making sure our customers have the energy they depend on,” WPS president and CEO Scott Lauber said. “As we build more renewable energy power plants, these modern and low-carbon generation units will ensure that the lights stay on when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing.”

The Weston Power Plant’s project is the first large-scale project in Wisconsin that uses reciprocating internal combustion engines, known as RICE units.

RICE units are modern and efficient for consistent energy and because of this, the units pair well with solar panels and wind parks.

The completion of the project should strengthen the reliability of power generation for local areas.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Forest County boating accident
Two men drown in separate incidents over the weekend in Waushara County
Rally Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company files temporary restraining order against Oneida County
Tiffany aims to turn Wisconsin red in 2024
Rep. Tom Tiffany announces reelection for Wisconsin’s Seventh District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power

Latest News

Portion of Flambeau ATV trails to be re-routed starting Wednesday
ExhibiTour, Wausau’s Art and Wine walk
ExhibiTour, Wausau’s art and wine walk, coming soon
Rick Springfield performed at the Wisconsin Valley fair in 2000.
Rick Springfield set to preform at the Wisconsin Valley Fair Wednesday night
Aspirus Health Logo
Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital launches SANE program