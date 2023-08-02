News and First Alert Weather App
Local communities take part in National Night Out

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - For almost four decades communities around the U.S. have recognized National Night Out. It happens the first Tuesday of every August.

Cities across central Wisconsin took part, looking to improve relationships with police and the neighborhoods they serve.

The goal of National Night out is to create community partnerships. It is also time for neighbors to talk in a relaxed and casual setting with police, as well as about issues in their community. It’s all about building trust.

Firefighters and police officers showed off some their equipment during the 11th annual National Night Out in Merrill. K9 officer Dasty was able to showcase his skills, too.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to kind of show the other side of protective services and all the other services provided by the city,” said Josh McCaskill, K9 officer, Merrill Police Department.

Since 1984, National Night Out has been celebrated in neighborhoods around the country.

“People in the community are the eyes and ears for some things police and fire might not hear about and it gives us a heads up for emergencies,” said Jon Leiskau, Battalion Chief, Merrill Fire.

Each year this event draws hundreds of people, much like a block party where police and emergency responders get to interact with the public.

“It really means a lot just knowing that they care about the community and they want us to get together and know each other,” said James Thorpe, From Merrill.

“Wonderful having the street department here, and taking a ride in the fire equipment it’s just a wonderful good time,” said Ryan Schwartzman, From Merrill.

“It’s really exciting for them to see the trucks and even more exciting for them to see them connect with the people who are working and supporting our communities,” said Nate Guralski, from Rib Mountain who attended the event in Kronenwetter.

In Kronenwetter, they also held a National Night Out event. It was their 3rd year. Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh thinks investing in more programs for children and events like is important.

“As we get to know each other better we get a better working relationship, build better trust. They will feel a lot more comfortable coming to us should the need arise,” said Chief McHugh.

“If we can use these types of events to kind of extend that relationship to the community, it only makes fighting the bigger problem that much easier for us,” said McCaskill.

