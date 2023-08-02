First Alert Weather: Warmer, muggier through Thursday, chances for spotty showers & storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warm and muggy conditions over the next two-days. Dry weather is expected for most, but a front can spark spotty showers and storms for some. Another refreshing weekend is ahead.

Hazy, smoky sky conditions have mostly cleared up in time for Wednesday. Some haze could still linger across the state, but will be noticably better. Sun and clouds will mix throughout the day. Plan for warmer and muggier weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Highs mid to upper 80s, with dew points mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. Additionally, both days will feature chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Some isolated showers will be possible during the morning hours of Wednesday, mostly over Northern Wisconsin. Most won’t see rain during the morning, and those who do, will quickly turn clear and dry for the afternoon. A frontal system will drop north to south Wednesday night through Thursday. The front will spark isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for some.

With daytime heating and mugginess arriving for the afternoon, it is possible for thunderstorms to become strong during Wednesday afternoon or evening. If a strong thunderstorm develops, expect it to be either isolated to widely scattered, triggering some strong winds and hail. Severe storm chances remain low as of now.

Thursday may end up being much of the same. An isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon or evening. A brief strong thunderstorm is possible. As the front travels southeast throughout the day, expect northwest winds to pick up, gusting up to 20 mph.

Cool and refreshing weather expected heading into the weekend. High temperatures drop back towards normal, upper 70s to low 80s by Friday through Sunday. Skies will featue sun and clouds Friday, with increasing clouds Saturday and Sunday. Additional rounds for showers possible Sunday and Monday.

