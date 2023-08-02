ExhibiTour, Wausau’s art and wine walk, coming soon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District will host their annual art and wine walk on Saturday, August 12.

People will be able to walk around downtown Wausau with wine glasses in hand to admire the displayed art and refill their glasses as they enter businesses.

“You’re able to walk around the downtown area so you’re literally able to go with your wine glass from business to business which is kind of a fun and unique thing for downtown Wausau here,” Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske said.

The event will feature 10 different galleries with local, regional, and national artists.

“We do have some local artists who have submitted their art so that’s the cool thing about this is that the event has evolved to not only feature just local artists but also bring in talent from around the country,” said Opal-Wahoske.

Artists will remain a secret until the day of the event and artwork may be purchased based on the artist’s discretion.

Another addition to this year’s ExhibiTour is wine glasses.

“We have commemorative wine glasses for the purchase of your ticket and there’s a limited supply of those, so we do encourage you to register early,” said Opal-Wahoske.

Tickets are $15 dollars each until the day of the event. On Saturday, ticket prices will increase to $20. The event will go from 5-8 p.m.

“ExhibiTour is a great way to build off a unique asset that our city has which is our arts culture,” Opal-Wahoske said. “It’s amazing to have so many art museums and art galleries right here in our local community.”

After the event, the artwork displayed will go to the D Anthony Art Gallery in Wausau.

