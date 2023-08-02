News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams’ nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Forest County boating accident
Two men drown in separate incidents over the weekend in Waushara County
Tiffany aims to turn Wisconsin red in 2024
Rep. Tom Tiffany announces reelection for Wisconsin’s Seventh District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
This is Tenpenny's first performance at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Mitchell Tenpenny set to take the stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

Latest News

Rick Springfield performed at the Wisconsin Valley fair in 2000.
Rick Springfield set to preform at the Wisconsin Valley Fair Wednesday night
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
Aspirus Health Logo
Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital launches SANE program
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter