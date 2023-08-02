Costly 9th inning errors lead to Brewers loss against Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams to earn a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series.

Milwaukee, which began the day a half-game behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and a game ahead of Arizona and Miami for the third and final wild-card spot, lost five of six on its road trip to Atlanta and Washington. It has not won consecutive games since July 19-20.

Washington has won nine of its last 11 at home.

The Nationals hadn’t gotten a man past first base since the fourth inning when Williams (5-3) entered to attempt to earn his second save in as many days. Dickerson opened the inning by reaching on first baseman Carlos Santana’s fielding error. Dominic Smith followed with a single and Keibert Ruiz then walked.

With the infield drawn in, Alex Call hit a sharp grounder to Monasterio, whose throw home sailed wide of catcher William Conteras. Dickerson scored easily, and Vargas — pinch-running for Smith — scampered home for the winning run.

Kyle Finnegan (5-3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Washington.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced. The exception was Tyrone Taylor, who blasted a two-out shot to left in the second to open the scoring.

Washington tied it in the third when Call led off with a double off Milwaukee starter Wade Miley and scored on Jake Alu’s first-pitch single to center. Miley loaded the bases in the fourth but struck out Call with two outs to end the threat.

Miley, pitching for the first time since July 9, allowed a run and struck out five over four innings. He had been out with left elbow discomfort and was activated from the injured list earlier in the day.

The Brewers went ahead 2-1 in the sixth inning on Christian Yelich’s RBI double after Milwaukee got the first two batters on. Gore then struck out the next three to strand two runners in scoring position.

Gore surrendered two runs and three hits in six innings while striking out five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Milwaukee optioned INF/OF Owen Miller to Triple-A Nashville to make room on the roster for Miley. Miller hit .264 with five homers and 27 RBIs.

Nationals: Washington activated LHP Robert Garcia and optioned RHP Hobie Harris to Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals claimed Garcia off waivers from Miami on Tuesday. Harris pitched a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday during his two-day return to the majors and has a 5.12 ERA in 16 games this season.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (3-3, 4.43 ERA) starts Thursday against Pittsburgh RHP Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97) as Milwaukee returns home to begin a four-game series.

Nationals: After Thursday’s off day, LHP Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.07) starts the opener of a three-game series Friday at Cincinnati against RHP Graham Ashcroft (6-7, 5.31).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.