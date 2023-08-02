Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital launches SANE program

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital will now offer care for adolescents and adult sexual assault victims through their new SANE program.

SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. Nurses in the SANE program are specially trained to provide compassionate care and treatment to patients who have been assaulted.

Aspirus SANE exams can be done up to 120 hours, or five days, after an assault. When patients report to an Aspirus emergency department where services are available, they are brought to a dedicated safe and private environment where the exam will take place. With permission, the nurse will ask the patient about the assault, perform a physical exam, complete an evidence collection kit, offer risk assessment for pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and coordinate care with a sexual assault advocate.

“Our exams encompass trauma-informed care. A patient has been through a traumatic event and therefore we give them their autonomy back during this exam and allow them the opportunity to make choices for themselves,” says Lacy Santilli, RN, SANE Program, Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital. “Some of the choices they can make are about what services they want us to provide for them and then setting a pace that they’re comfortable with.”

Aspirus SANE Programs have expanded across the system, with services now available at seven Aspirus hospitals.

