News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Achieve Center in Wausau announces closure, cites economic challenges

Achieve Center
Achieve Center(WSAW)
By Sean White and Emily Davies
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Achieve Center, a treatment-focused program in Wausau centered around children with developmental disorders, chronic health problems, and physical challenges has suddenly closed its doors.

According to the center’s website, the closure stems from a number of compounding factors, making it too difficult for the nonprofit to recover during the current economic climate. They faced challenges including reimbursement issues for free services, staffing issues, management retirements, and closing childcare services.

The center will not be reopening at all, and staff will need to find employment elsewhere right away.

A general email is providing information to people with questions at info@uachievecenter.com. However, do not share any confidential information via email.

The center has said all clients will receive a letter detailing how to request records so they can use other area resources for care. However, a client of the center who spoke to NewsChannel 7 said talks between them and the center have been slow and little information is being disclosed.

Just last year, the Achieve Center Inc. opened its Childcare Center in Wausau which provided individualized care to children and families.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rally Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company files temporary restraining order against Oneida County
1 dead in Forest County boating accident
Two men drown in separate incidents over the weekend in Waushara County
Tiffany aims to turn Wisconsin red in 2024
Rep. Tom Tiffany announces reelection for Wisconsin’s Seventh District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power

Latest News

The Tigers return nine seniors from last year's roster.
Stratford taking lessons learned from state title into new season
The Market Animal Show and Sale will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the fair
Animals begin arriving at Wisconsin Valley Fair barns
Power generation station at Weston Power Plant
New power generation station in Weston to provide better reliability
Portion of Flambeau ATV trails to be re-routed starting Wednesday