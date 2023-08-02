Achieve Center in Wausau announces closure, cites economic challenges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Achieve Center, a treatment-focused program in Wausau centered around children with developmental disorders, chronic health problems, and physical challenges has suddenly closed its doors.

According to the center’s website, the closure stems from a number of compounding factors, making it too difficult for the nonprofit to recover during the current economic climate. They faced challenges including reimbursement issues for free services, staffing issues, management retirements, and closing childcare services.

The center will not be reopening at all, and staff will need to find employment elsewhere right away.

A general email is providing information to people with questions at info@uachievecenter.com. However, do not share any confidential information via email.

The center has said all clients will receive a letter detailing how to request records so they can use other area resources for care. However, a client of the center who spoke to NewsChannel 7 said talks between them and the center have been slow and little information is being disclosed.

Just last year, the Achieve Center Inc. opened its Childcare Center in Wausau which provided individualized care to children and families.

This is an ongoing story.

