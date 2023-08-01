News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Zoo denies bears are humans dressed in costume

The Hangzhou Zoo is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.
The Hangzhou Zoo is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.(Hangzhou Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A zoo in eastern China is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.

Rumors and conspiracy theories have been swirling on social media after video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs went viral.

In the video being shared online, the bear looks uncannily human and appears to wave at the crowd.

Its fur appears loose and wrinkled in places, almost like an ill-fitting bear suit.

Sun bears are the world’s smallest bear species. Experts say adult bears stand at heights of up to 28 inches tall and weigh between 55 to 143 pounds.

The zoo released a statement insisting people just don’t understand their behavior.

Zoos in China have courted public ridicule in the past for trying to pass off pets like dogs as wild animals.

In 2013, a city zoo in the central Henan province angered visitors by trying to pass off a Tibetan Mastiff dog as a lion.

Visitors who had approached the enclosure expressed shock when they heard the “lion” bark.

Visitors at another Chinese zoo, in Sichuan province, were shocked to discover a golden retriever sitting in a cage labeled as an African lion enclosure.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
5 people injured in town of Rome crash
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
Vice President to travel to Wisconsin on Thursday
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
Wisconsin valley fair
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING, BLURRED VIDEO: A man is accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City pet...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of murdering animals at pet store
Fairest of the Fair - 08.01.2023
1 dead in Forest County boating accident
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem