Two men drown in separate incidents over the weekend in Waushara County

By Sean White
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 44-year-old man died on July 29 after he attempted to swim to shore from a boat and went under the water on Long Lake in the Town of Springwater. Additionally, a 37-year-old man entered Silver Lake by boat in the Town of Marion and went under the water, and was not able to be located.

At 5:30 p.m., the Waushara County Dispatch Center received a 911 call for the 44-year-old man in the water. The man was located by rescue crews but life-saving measures were attempted and unsuccessful. 

At 6:08 p.m., the Waushara County Dispatch Center received another 911 call saying a 37-year-old male had gone underwater and was not able to be located. He was located the next morning and pronounced dead.

The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed both deaths.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Waushara County EMS, and the Saxeville Fire Department assisted on the scene for the 44-year-old.

Wautoma, Neshkoro, and Princeton Dive Teams responded to assist in locating the 37-year-old.   

Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Marion Boat Patrol, Wautoma Police Department, Wisconsin DNR, Waushara County Emergency Management along with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office also coordinated efforts for the next day’s recovery of the 37-year-old.

The names of the victims has not yet been released.

