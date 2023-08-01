News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Brewers trade for reliever Andrew Chafin

Chafin is the Brewers’ third trade in the last week following the acquisitions of hitters Carlos Santana and Mark Canha.
The Brewers have traded for reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Brewers have traded for reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks.(Matt Slocum/AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have made another trade just hours ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to multiple reports.

Chafin is a left-handed reliever who has a 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings this season. He has walked 4.7 batter per nine innings, the highest number of his career and nearly two more batters than last season. He has eight saves this season and 16 in the last three years.

Chafin will help bolster the Brewers bullpen in the wake of reliever Justin Wilson’s injury, who hurt himself in the bullpen ahead of his first appearance since Tommy John surgery.

