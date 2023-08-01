Rep. Tom Tiffany announces reelection for Wisconsin’s Seventh District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a press release, GOP incumbent Tom Tiffany announced he is running for reelection for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District. This comes after months of speculation about a possible Senate run.

“After talking with my family, I have decided to run for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District. While Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable due to her record as a rubber stamp for President Biden, I can make the greatest impact continuing to serve the great people of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives”, said Tiffany.

He laid out some blueprints for his campaign.

“Let there be no doubt, I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for their fiscal recklessness, open border disaster, and the weaponization of the Justice Department against the American people. America and Wisconsin can do better than the current status quo. I look forward to working with our nominees for President and U.S. Senate to turn Wisconsin red in 2024.”

He was first elected in May 2020 in a special election, and won reelection in 2022.

Tiffany previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate for the 12th District.

There are eight congressional districts in Wisconsin. The 7th Congressional District covers the majority of northern Wisconsin.

