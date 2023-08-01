News and First Alert Weather App
Rafters dominant pitching leads to sweep in doubleheader over Woodchucks

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Drake Frize during a game against the Wausau Woodchucks on July 31, 2023.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rafters held the Woodchucks scoreless in 16 of the 17 innings played Monday evening to sweep the Woodchucks and move into a tie for first place in the Northwoods League standings.

Playing a continuation of a game that was suspended after half an inning last Thursday, the Rafters and Woodchucks shared shared scoreless frames for three and a half innings before the bats figured it out.

The Woodchucks put two runners on with nobody out, and then runners on second and third base with two out. However, a strikeout of Michael Maginnis ended the inning. The Rafters loaded the bases in the top of the fifth for Brendan Bobo, who unleashed a towering grand slam to put Wisconsin Rapids up 4-0. They cruised to a 5-0 win in the first game.

In game two, Woodchucks’ starter Garrett Brunstetter struggled to find the strike zone. He walked the first four batters of the game to plate the first run before Garrett Broussard hit a sacrifice fly to center field, giving the Rafters a 2-0 lead.

The game remained 2-0 into the fourth inning, when an ugly error from Brunstetter put runners on second and third base with nobody out. Jorge De Goti drove in another run with a single to make it 3-0.

The Rafters led 5-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning in a seven inning game when the Woodchucks staged a comeback. Six of the first seven batters reached base, with Colin Brueggemann driving in the fifth run of the inning on a single to tie the game at five. However, the next two batters were retired to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Ty Johnson brought home the ghost runner in extra innings on a double play. Garrett Lott shut the door in the bottom half of the inning to give Wisconsin Rapids the win.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are now in a three way tie with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Madison Mallards for first in the Great Lakes West second half standings.

