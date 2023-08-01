Operation Cross Country leads to identification, location of 200 child victims

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - The FBI, along with state and local partners, has identified and located 200 victims of sex trafficking during a nationwide enforcement campaign called Operation Cross Country XIII.

The operation also led to the identification or arrest of 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses and 68 suspects of trafficking were identified or arrested.

Through targeted operations and collaborative efforts, Operation Cross Country achieved significant milestones in recovering victims, apprehending offenders, and raising public awareness about these heinous crimes. The FBI and its partners located 59 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses and located 59 actively missing children during its two-week operation in July.

“Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to prevent human trafficking; increase detection, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking crimes; and expand support and services to protect and empower survivors.”

The FBI-led nationwide initiative, in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

Law enforcement agencies conducted targeted operations to identify and apprehend offenders, dismantle criminal networks, and prevent further harm to victims. Those suspects identified will be subject to additional investigation for potential charges.

“Human traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society, and their crimes scar victims – many of them children – for life,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This operation would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration from our state and local law enforcement partners, and it demonstrates our continued focus on actively pursuing the criminals responsible for these heinous violations and connecting those impacted with dedicated victim services and resources.”

A multidisciplinary team, including victim specialists, child/adolescent forensic interviewers, and other victim service personnel, in addition to special agents, ensures a victim-centered, culturally responsive, trauma-informed investigative response.

Victim specialists provide services based on the individual needs of human trafficking victims, including crisis intervention, emergency food and clothing, transportation to receive emergency services, and locating shelter or housing. They also serve as conduits between the victims and the investigative team to help ensure they are receiving case updates, as appropriate.

“Behind every statistic, there is a person with dreams, aspirations, and the right to live a life free from child sex trafficking and exploitation. As a society we must work together to ensure the protection, support, and empowerment of those impacted by this heinous crime,” said NCMEC President & CEO Michelle DeLaune.

Operation Cross Country is just one facet of the Bureau’s ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society and hold offenders accountable.

The FBI encourages continued vigilance, cooperation, and reporting from the public to help identify and recover victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

