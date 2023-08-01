New inmate technology at Marathon County brings normalcy to those behind bars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Inmates at the Marathon County Jail will soon see some changes to the way they make phone calls and how loved ones can contact them behind bars.

Marathon County Jail has chosen a new vendor to provide phone, email, and tablet services to inmates.

“The phone will be a change in that it will be using data instead of FCC-regulated phones which will allow for them to make purchases that are essentially by the second instead of by the minute,” said Sandra La Du, jail administrator, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

They are also adding tablets which will allow inmates to access games, music, and books. that will also give them access to emails.

“To do emailing with their family and friends and the cost of the emails will be less than what we have been able to offer them in the past,” said La Du.

La Du said that every couple of years the county is required to make a request for new or updated services.

“We have gone beyond those number of years due to the number of things that have impacted the facility,” added La Du. “Over that time we have had different projects delay us. It was just simply time to look at what was out there that was new versus what our current vendor was offering.”

La Du has already received some good feedback from the inmates and so far, the transition has been going smooth.

“The opportunity to have earphones and watch a movie is certainly something anybody would be happy to have once in a while,” said La Du.

In the end, it should make things easier to communicate with those on the outside.

“Right now we are on schedule. People are at minimum able to make phone calls to the outside, generally as long as we have one opportunity for people to be able to have access to the people they need to talk to that eases anxiety a little bit,” said La Du.

For more information on how family and friends can set up new accounts, click here.

