Mitchell Tenpenny set to take the stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday night is the first time Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

Tenpenny said the last five years he and his band have been coming to Wisconsin regularly. They’re on tour with Jason Aldean right now performing every Thursday through Sunday night at shows across the country.

One of his new singles called ‘We Got History’ is one of Tenpenny’s favorites to sing live because he enjoys hearing the crowd sing along with him.

”We love to have a good time. We bring a lot of energy. Obviously, we feed off the crowd. People are ready to have a good time and so are we. You know, cliché aside, we work off each other,” said Tenpenny.

He’s been on the stage in many ways since he was 13 years old in his school band and church. As a solo artist, he’s been performing for the last seven years.

He said the goal is to get in front of as many people as possible and performances like Tuesday’s help him continue to live his dream.

Tenpenny will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

