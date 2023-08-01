Kronenwetter preps for National Night Out

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday is National Night Out which gives people a chance to have a fun night out with your neighbors and possibly even meet some new faces. Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh joined us on Sunrise 7 this morning to talk about the event.

The Village of Kronenwetter is hosting their celebration at Towering Pines Park starting at 6 p.m. The event hopes to get the community to interact with and learn about first responders. Firefighters, police officer and military personnel will give tours of their vehicles.

Food will be available along with a basket of baked goods that will be raffled off.

The event is free to attend.

