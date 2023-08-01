News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kronenwetter preps for National Night Out

Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh joined us on Sunrise 7 this morning to talk about the event.
Tonight is National Night Out!
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday is National Night Out which gives people a chance to have a fun night out with your neighbors and possibly even meet some new faces. Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh joined us on Sunrise 7 this morning to talk about the event.

The Village of Kronenwetter is hosting their celebration at Towering Pines Park starting at 6 p.m. The event hopes to get the community to interact with and learn about first responders. Firefighters, police officer and military personnel will give tours of their vehicles.

Food will be available along with a basket of baked goods that will be raffled off.

The event is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser
5 people injured in town of Rome crash
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
Vice President to travel to Wisconsin on Thursday
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered
Wisconsin valley fair
Wisconsin Valley Fair begins Tuesday

Latest News

Fairest of the Fair - 08.01.2023
1 dead in Forest County boating accident
Weather conditions for the week will float around the 80s, warming by mid-week
First Alert Weather: Hazy start to August, warming midweek with rain & storm chances
Tonight is National Night Out!
Tonight is National Night Out!