Jaworski finds peace through family in transfer to Minnesota

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last four years, Brooke Jaworski has called Austin, Texas home. The Wausau West graduate has thrived as a member of the University of Texas track and field team. However, after graduating in the spring with a degree in sports management, she felt a change was necessary.

“After, finishing out the year, I realized I wanted something different,” said Jaworski. “Coming closer to home back in the midwest and being closer to home is really important to me.”

In April, Jaworski announced she’ll be headed to the University of Minnesota as a graduate transfer, pursuing her master’s in sports management, while competing one more collegiate season as a Golden Gopher. However, before her move, she had one final swan song at Texas. She and the Longhorns won a team national title in June, giving her peace in her decision to depart.

“It kind of made me feel better about my decision because there’s no better way you can end a career like that,” said Jaworski.

Jaworski admits she never anticipated transferring, saying it wasn’t who she was.

“I’ve always been fiercely loyal,” said Jaworski.

However, not having family close by for the last four years has really taken a toll.

“Being far away kind of solidified that boxed feeling of just being in your sport, just being an athlete,” said Jaworski. “Putting myself back close to my family I think is really going to help my performance because that’s what I learned, I learned that family is so important in supporting you. You can’t do it by yourself.”

Jaworski said a huge reason for choosing Minnesota is the ability to be close to loved ones. Her family will be three hours away in Wausau, while her sister will be running track at the Minnesota State-Mankato, just an hour away.

“I really value just that availability to just go home for a week and be able to go hunting with my family,” said Jaworski. “To be able to see them more often, it’s so crucial.”

For her, it’s hard to believe that the days of setting state records at Wausau West are already four years behind her. Now with her time at Texas done too, she looks back and is reflective for each stage of her track journey.

“I think every single level that I’ve gone has brought a new set of challenges,” said Jaworski. “I’ve been able to apply those lessons that I’ve learned from those challenges in so many different ways in my life. It’s not just track.”

From battling through tough injuries to leaning on her faith, Jawroski has learned a lot in the last four years. Now, she’s excited to share that wealth of experience with her new teammates at Minnesota.

”Just to take that knowledge that I learned down there and to bring it to a program that hasn’t experienced that in a couple of years, it’d be really fulfilling for me to help them out and just bring success,” said Jaworski.

The overall move is an exciting one for Jaworski, not just in terms of track experience, but her overall mental health.

“Just to be closer to home I think will really improve my performance and mental happiness, just being in a region of the country that I truly love,” said Jaworski.

