Gwen Stefani opens up about her and Blake Shelton’s different lifestyles: ‘It just works’

Gwen Stefani opened up about the reasons why her marriage with Blake Shelton works despite...
Gwen Stefani opened up about the reasons why her marriage with Blake Shelton works despite different backgrounds.(Gwen Stefani / Instagram)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Circle) - Gwen Stefani expressed her thoughts on the unexpected connection she shares with her husband Blake Shelton.

During the weekend, she shared an adorable TikTok video showcasing various moments from their years together, capturing everything from riding in trucks on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch to performing on stage together.

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works,” Stefani captioned the video.

The video is synchronized to Stefani’s new single “True Babe,” where she candidly addresses the fact that she and Shelton make an unlikely match.

“And we’re from two different worlds / But you still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl,” she sings.

Stefani, who was born and raised in California, is a pop and rock icon, where she achieved fame starting in the 90′s with her band No Doubt before venturing into a solo career. Meanwhile, Shelton is a country musician from rural Oklahoma.

Despite Stefani and Shelton’s unexpected love story, their relationship has made them one of Hollywood’s most loved power couples. Recently, they joyfully celebrated their two-year marriage anniversary.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

