GRAPHIC: Man accused of killing animals at pet store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - A 19-year-old man is now in custody in Oklahoma City, accused of killing multiple animals at a pet store.

“These animals died a horrible death and for that, it’s very difficult to even wrap your mind around what happened,” said Crystal Slocum, administrative specialist for Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

The man allegedly was caught on camera at a Petland.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the man turned himself in Saturday after a warrant was issued the night before, five days after investigators posted his picture online and learned who he was.

KOCO has a policy of not releasing suspect names until formal charges have been filed.

“Within minutes, we knew exactly who the two persons were,” Slocum said. “A family member of the male suspect told us who it was, initially. And then we had a lot of other tips coming in also verifying who he was.”

The suspect is accused of killing a bunny, parakeet, hamster and guinea pig on July 13.

Court documents reveal a female seen with him on camera called investigators alerting them she was the one in the video but “was unaware any animals were killed until the Facebook post by OCPD.”

Surveillance video shows the female leaving the store while the suspect strangled the bunny.

Court documents indicate he told her to drive to a park where police say he killed a stolen guinea pig.

After hearing of the arrest, the owner of Petland said he is feeling grateful.

“I am thankful that the police have stayed on this and that they did make the arrest and I am looking forward to justice being served,” Carl Swanson, the owner of the Petland, said.

Investigators said more work is needed to see if the suspect is linked to any other animal atrocities in the city.

“Any time a suspect in Oklahoma City is accused of something, we always look into other cases that are unsolved to see if there is any link to those so yes, we will be doing that,” Slocum said.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said the female seen with the suspect on camera has not been arrested and likely won’t face any charges.

