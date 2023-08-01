First Alert Weather: Hazy start to August, warming midweek with rain & storm chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A hazy, smoky start to the 1st day of August. Chances for rain and thunderstorms to return in the forecast midweek. Additionally, warm and humid weather conditions return as well.

Tuesday is the start of the Wisconsin Valley Fair. Plan for haze to mix with partly cloudy skies. Haze will be the thickest during the morning hours, gradually improving heading into the afternoon and evening. Plan for highs slightly warmer, sitting anywhere in the low to mid-80s. Comfortable humidity levels continue for the day. But, a rise in humidity and temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature chances for showers and thunderstorms. Chance for rain or thunderstorms, widely scattered Wednesday morning, but turning drier for much of the daytime hours. Highs warmer, near the mid-80s for the afternoon, in addition to increased mugginess. Another round for showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night as a cold front tracks through. Precipitation shifting southeast through the morning hours of Thursday. Once the storms clear, a mix of sun and clouds with highs on Thursday in the mid to upper 80s.

Some nice summer weather is on the way for Friday and next weekend. Partly cloudy each day with highs in the low 80s Friday, mid 80s Saturday, and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

