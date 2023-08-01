DNR releases wolf management plan focused on sustainability, not recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) — The Wisconsin DNR unveiled the revised draft of its 2023 Wolf Management Plan on Aug. 1. The plan is set to be presented to the Natural Resource Board during their meeting on Oct. 25.

The DNR began the development of this updated draft plan in early 2021. The DNR says the plan aligns its wolf management strategies with the current status of the wolf population and the preferences of a diverse public. The plan shifts the DNR’s focus from wolf recovery to the long-term future of wolves in the state.

“It has a lot of attention on how future wolf harvest seasons would both be implemented, but also some of the modifications to past seasons. So generally speaking, it’s I think, a really big focus moves from wolf recovery in the state to long-term sustainable management,” Randy Johnson, a DNR large carnivore specialist, said.

The draft plan aims to provide guidance for the department’s management efforts in the years ahead and emphasizes the state’s dual commitments: maintaining a sustainable and ecologically functional wolf population while being responsive to wolf-related conflicts and concerns.

To develop the revised draft plan, the DNR requested and considered public input. Prior to releasing the initial draft plan in November 2022, the DNR also collaborated with a Wolf Management Plan Committee which included tribal and external agency representatives.

Based on feedback from the public, the revised draft maintains recommendations to enhance wolf harvest season implementation, including a shortened harvest registration time and issuance of zone-specific licenses. Additionally, the updated plan provides greater clarity on the projected population range based on the current management objectives, even though the plan continues to favor an adaptive management framework over a numeric population goal.

Transparency and clarity were strengthened in the revised draft plan through various additions, such as a clearer goal statement, an improved executive summary outlining the plan’s vision and actions, and specific metrics to gauge the success of management actions.

While a hunting season is not anticipated in the near future due to wolves’ federal endangered status, the plan does offer general guidelines for such a season when the wolves are no longer endangered or threatened.

The DNR held a 3.5-month public comment period. During this period, over they received over 3,500 comments. (DNR WISCONSIN)

Some people living in areas of rural Wisconsin have raised concerns about the rural wolf population expanding further. Laurie Groskopf from Tomahawk has been an activist on wolf-related issues for over 25 years. She lives in Tomahawk and lost two dogs to attacks by gray wolves. She expressed her views on the plan, advocating for more focus on safety measures.

“Some people say the deer cause more problems. Well, yes, they do. They eat more corn, the bears eat a lot of corn. But the wolves kill your dog. And the wolves are a threat to humans and the wolves kill a lot of cattle and other farm animals. That’s a different thing than eating a lot of corn,” Groskopf said.

She expressed frustration with the plan and its planned span of wolf areas.

“Wolves are an iconic species. They will be in Wisconsin. They belong in Wisconsin, but they belong in remote forested areas.”

